3-day meet on hydraulics, water resources begins at Punjab Engineering College

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 22

The Department of Civil Engineering, Punjab Engineering College (Deemed to be University), inaugurated HYDRO-2022, the 27th international conference on ‘hydraulics, water resources, environmental and coastal engineering’, on the college premises here today.

The three-day conference aims at providing a forum to academicians, scientists, researchers, practitioners, field engineers and consultants for discussion and dissemination of information derived from their contributions in the related fields.

PEC Director Prof Baldev Setia said the conference received around 500 entries.

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, along with Dr RS Kankara, President, Indian Society of Hydraulics, Pune, and Director, Central Water & Power Research Station, Pune, Rajinder Gupta, Chairman, Board of Governors, PEC, and Sanjay Srivastava, Chairman, Bhakra Beas Management Board, inaugurated the event.

In his address, Shekhawat highlighted issues related to climate change, changes in rainfall pattern and increasing water demand due to the increasing population of India. He stated that according to a World Bank report, India would be the third largest economy in 2027 and accordingly, water requirement would increase. So, it was crucial to focus on water use efficiency and its recycling, he added.