3-day MUN conference begins at Carmel Convent School in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, April 1
A three-day CCS MUN conference began at Carmel Convent School here today. Over 400 delegates are taking part in the event.
The conference began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by the chief guest, Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh, principal Sister Supreeta and the organisers.
The principal and the chief guest inspired the delegates to become the leaders of the future and carry forward what they learn at the event.
Teacher coordinator Mehak and secretariat members addressed the delegates.
With the opening of the conference, all delegates went onto debating in their committees. —
