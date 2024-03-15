3-day national law fest ‘Arguendo’ poised for grand finale on Saturday

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 15

The three-day national law fest, "Arguendo," showcasing legal brilliance, spirited debates, and intellectual camaraderie, is poised for grand finale on Saturday with Justice Surya Kant sharing his insights with legal enthusiasts, scholars, and students during the valedictory ceremony.

A distinguished jurist and a Judge of the Supreme Court, Justice Surya Kant brings with him a wealth of experience, wisdom, and a commitment to nurturing the next generation of legal minds. The event, hosted by the University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS) at Panjab University, was inaugurated on March 14.

The ceremony, scheduled to be held the Law Auditorium, will also feature other esteemed guests, including Justice Augustine George Masih of the Supreme Court of India, along with Acting Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia.

The semifinal and final rounds of the 4th Justice A.S Anand National Mediation and Negotiation Competition conducted today saw the culmination of rigorous competition and legal acumen. The winners will be announced at the valedictory ceremony. The event was presided over by Justice Anupinder Singh Grewal of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Senior advocates Atul Lakhanpal and Akshay Bhan were also present during the event.

The law fest also featured the first national quiz competition "Civil Savvy 1.0," which was judged by Haryana’s former Chief Secretary Urvashi Gulati and former IAS officer Shivdular Dhillon. The winning team consisted of Ashanpreet Kaur and Sukhmani. The events were conducted under the guidance of UILS Director Prof Shruti Bedi, and senior advocate Munisha Gandhi, along with faculty coordinators Prof. Pushpinder, Prof. Jaimala, Prof. Sabina, and Prof. Negi.

