3-day Ragini, Saang fest ends on a musical note at Kalagram

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 6

It was a day to remember when folk tunes of Haryana reverberated on the concluding day of the three-day Ragini and Saang Mahotsav, organised by the North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC), at Kalagram here today.

The colourful evening witnessed a humongous crowd of Ragini and Saang lovers, drawn from distant corners of the tricity to be a part of this evening soaked in pure divine music.

The Sunday evening started with the rendition of Sarita Kashyap, an acclaimed Ragini artiste from Haryana, who doled out folk songs in her robust voice, transporting the delirious audience to the land of milk, music and ‘masti’ (exuberance).

She doled out two popular patriotic compositions to a packed-like-sardine open air theatre dwelling on the saga of Veer Haqiqat Rai “Aati jaati police qaidiyo kathiya dikhe se” and “Jeev amaanat ishwar ki, hasde kyon muthi bheeche”.

She also sang another number lauding the role of great freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose. “Jaal saaj angrez ootiye nikde, saat vilayatan mein se” was appreciated by the audience.

The next performer of the evening was Deepak Julana, another prominent Saang artiste from Haryana, who brought live the saga of Gopi Chand, a king of the times, who became an ascetic under duress from his mother, leaving behind his 16 queens and 12 daughters wailing. Their efforts to bring him back to the palace proved a wild goose chase as he refused to return. The performance was the showstopper of the evening.

NZCC programme officer Yashwinder Sharma said the event witnessed huge footfall from Day 1 of the event, adding that the rush of music lovers was unprecedented on the concluding day.

The tricity who’s from diverse spectrums was a part of this annual musical soiree.

Mahavir Kaushik, Panchkula Deputy Commissioner-cum-Director Art & Cultural Affairs, Haryana, who graced the occasion yesterday evening, was the chief guest on the concluding day as well.