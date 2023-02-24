3-day realty exhibition begins today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 23

Are you looking for a residential or commercial property? Visit The Tribune Real Estate Expo-2023 being held from at the exhibition ground in Sector 34 here tomorrow. The three-day event will be organised from 11 am to 8 pm.

The biggest real estate expo of the region will have the host of real estate options on offer by leading developers of the region. The event aims at to bring buyers and sellers under one roof. There will be attractive loan offers from leading banks as well.

Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Aman Arora will inaugurate the three-day event, which will be held from 11 am to 8 pm.

The event, sponsored by Jubilee Group, will witness participation by various real-estate developers.