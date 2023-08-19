3 days on, P'kula-Morni road closed for traffic

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, August 18

A landslide due to heavy rain recently led to blocking of the Panchkula-Morni road (MDR-118) near Bhudi village here. It has been three days that the road has been blocked.

The authorities have deployed machinery and making efforts to restore normalcy on the affected route. It was on August 15 that the road, which had been blocked earlier, was cleared and reopened for traffic. However, downpour later in the night led to a significant landslide near Bhudi.

Trees fell on the road under the impact of the landslide, obstructing the way and posing challenges to both travellers and the authorities.

The Forest Department and the Public Works Department (B&R) are engaged in the task of removing the landslide debris to ensure a smooth passage for commuters.

While the Panchkula-Morni road remains temporarily closed, the authorities have taken measures to provide alternative routes to travellers. The routes currently open and accessible and connecting Morni with Panchkula are the Morni-Trilokpur road (14.70 km) and Morni to Raipur Rani via Tikkartal and Kaimbwala (22 km).

Alternative routes

