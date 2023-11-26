3 die in Mohali hit-&-run mishaps

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 25

Three lives have been snuffed out in separate hit-and-run accidents in Mohali in the past few days.

Reshma Bano (26), a student of nursing college, died after being hit by a car near SBP Homes on the Kharar-Landran Road on Thursday. The victim was returning home from the college on her two-wheeler when the car hit her from behind and the scooter crashed into a stationary truck. The victim was taken to the hospital where the doctors declared her dead on arrival. A cyclist, Ram Najan, a resident of Gulabgarh, Dera Bassi, succumbed to injuries he suffered in a hit-and-run accident around 8 pm on November 21. He worked at a factory in Gholumajra near Lalru.

He was returning home when his cycle was hit from behind by a car. He was admitted to the GMCH-32 where he died today. After the accident, the car driver fled the spot. However, passers-by noted down its registration number. The Dera Bassi police have registered a case.

In yet another case of hit and run, a pedestrian died while crossing the Ambala-Chandigarh highway near Bhankharpur around 3:30 pm today. The victim was crossing the road when a speeding vehicle coming from Chandigarh side hit him and fled the spot.

He was admitted to a hospital in Dera Bassi where he died during treatment. A case has been registered at the Dera Bassi police station.

#Kharar #Mohali