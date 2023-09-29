3 fall prey to snatchers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 28

Three incidents of snatching have been reported in the city.

Deepak (26), a resident of Phase II, Ram Darbar, reported while he was returning home, two motorcycle-borne persons snatched his mobile phone, purse containing Rs 700 and documents at Industrial Area, Phase I, last night.

Another snatching incident was reported today by Komal, a resident of EWS Colony, Dhanas. She said she was returning home when a motorcycle-borne man snatched her mobile phone in Sector 51.

Harmail Kaur (72) reported a biker snatched her purse containing Rs 1,300 and documents near the dispensary in Sector 42. The police are investigating the incidents.