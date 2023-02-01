3 firms in race for legacy waste lifting project at Panchkula dump

Tribune News Service

Sanjay Bumbroo

Panchkula, January 31

Residents of sectors across Ghaggar river will get relief from the stench emanating from the garbage dumping ground in Sector 23 as the project for disposal of waste is likely to start soon.

The Panchkula Municipal Corporation has received bids from four agencies for the tender to remove legacy waste from the dumping ground. One of the agencies had not paid earnest money deposit (EMD) to the corporation. The technical and financial bids for the tender received from the remaining three agencies have been opened.

The lowest bid is of Rs 747 per tonne for garbage removal. MC officials might soon call the agency with the lowest bid and allot the tender after negotiation.

The MC had earlier invited tender for the legacy waste thrice, but it could not be allotted as no application had been received.

About four years ago, an agency of Rohtak was allotted the tender of legacy waste, but after getting the contract, it did not start the work in the stipulated time following which the tender was cancelled.

With three agencies evincing interest this time, the project is expected to be completed soon. Under this project, 2,000 to 3,000 tonne of waste will be lifted daily. There is about 4 lakh tonnes of garbage lying at the dumping ground.

According to corporation officials, the selected agency will have to dispose of the entire garbage in nine months to one year after allotment of the work.

It is pertinent to mention here that for the past 18 years, people living across Ghaggar had been demanding shifting of the dumping ground site to some other place. Garbage collected from the city was earlier dumped here, and later shifted to the Jhuriwala garbage dumping and processing ground.

The groundwater was also getting polluted due to accumulation of waste at the dumping ground. Whenever it rained, the water containing dirt seeped into the ground. The water of seven tubewells in the area was found unfit for drinking. The Haryana Urban Development Authority had to close these tubewells.

Sector 25 RWA president Dharam Singh Hira demanded that the work should be started here as soon as possible so that the people living in the area could get rid of the foul smell.

Sector 28 RWA president Mahendra Singh Balhara said area residents would heave a sigh of relief with the starting of the project.