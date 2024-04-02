3 foreigners arrested with 204.86 gm drug

Chandigarh, April 1
Police today claimed to have busted an international drug syndicate with the arrest of three foreign nationals who supplied drugs. They were caught with 204.86 grams of Ice/amphetamine drug on March 30.
The police said they received a secret information that three African nationals, who used to supply drugs to their clients in Chandigarh, are coming with a large quantity of drugs to be supplied to bars in Industrial Area, Phase I.
The police arrested Frank Nwokeji, 42, Loua, 36, and Jack David llobi Tochukwu Devid, 42, all Nigerian nationals at present residing in New Delhi, and recovered 204.86 grams of amphetamine from their possession near the Haryana Roadways workshop Plot No. 182, Industrial Area, Phase I. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered. The police recovered 65.13 grams of amphetamine from Frank Nwokeji, 82.68 grams from Loua and 57.05 grams from Jack David Ilobi Tochukwu Devid.
Loua had previously been arrested in a case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act by the Sector 39 police staff. He was caught with 207 grams of heroin in 2019. He was out on bail.
Investigation revealed that the three came to India on medical/business visa for short terms and started peddling drugs. Their visa had expired. They purchased the drug from their countrymen at cheap rates and further sold these at high rates to their clients in tricity.
