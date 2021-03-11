3 from Chandigarh fall prey to fraudsters

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 21

Dharmendra Kumar Pathak, a resident of Sector 47, alleged that he received a call from a courier service on April 11 mentioning that one of his parcels containing a credit card has been redirected to the bank due to area PIN code mismatch as per their records.

He contacted the customer care of the courier firm to correct the contact number. The person suggested the complainant that the courier can be directed to his address and sent a link on his mobile phone. The unknown person cheated the complainant of Rs 2.88 lakh by sending a link to correct his details in the credit card.

A case under Sections 419, 420 and 120-B of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 31 police station.

In another case, a Sector 38 resident, Sukhbir Singh, reported that an unknown person called him on his mobile phone to update his credit card of a bank. He received a link to update his credit card. After clicking on the link, Rs 1 lakh was deducted from his bank account on May 11.

A case under Sections 420 and 120B of the IPC was registered at the Sector 39 police station on Friday.

In yet another case, a city resident reported that an unknown person posted on Instagram to earn Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 per day. She contacted the person on the given mobile number and deposited Rs 42,469 in the bank as a registration fee.

After receiving the registration fee, the alleged person stopped answering

her call. A case under Sections 419, 420 and 120-B of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 39 police station.