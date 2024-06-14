3 girls of Mohali institute to train at IAF Academy

Mohali, June 13
Three more cadets of Mai Bhago Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (AFPI) for Girls here have been selected for pre-commission training at the prestigious Indian Air Force Academy, Dundigal. Their training will commence next month.
Cadet Harnoor Singh is daughter of Vikram Singh Bains, principal of a government school, and hails from Pathankot, whereas cadet Kritee S Bisht is daughter of Shakti Sharan Singh, a senior engineer in the PACL, Nangal. Cadet Alisha, who is already under training at the Indian Naval Academy, is daughter of Sunil Dutt, a private school teacher, and hails from Jalandhar.
The Punjab Government had approved an initiative to start an NDA preparatory wing for girls at Mai Bhago AFPI last year. Presently, the second batch is undergoing training since April this year.
