3 girls of Mohali institute to train at IAF Academy

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 13

Three more cadets of Mai Bhago Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (AFPI) for Girls here have been selected for pre-commission training at the prestigious Indian Air Force Academy, Dundigal. Their training will commence next month.

Cadet Harnoor Singh is daughter of Vikram Singh Bains, principal of a government school, and hails from Pathankot, whereas cadet Kritee S Bisht is daughter of Shakti Sharan Singh, a senior engineer in the PACL, Nangal. Cadet Alisha, who is already under training at the Indian Naval Academy, is daughter of Sunil Dutt, a private school teacher, and hails from Jalandhar.

The Punjab Government had approved an initiative to start an NDA preparatory wing for girls at Mai Bhago AFPI last year. Presently, the second batch is undergoing training since April this year.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Indian Air Force #Mohali