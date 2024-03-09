3 held after encounter in shooting of 61-year-old in Mohali

Mohali, March 9
In the case of a 61-year-old woman Saroj being shot dead, three suspects were arrested after a brief encounter in Khizrabad, Mohali, on Saturday. Two of the suspects got injured in the firing. They have been shifted to Phase 6 Civil Hospital.
Saroj, wife of Naseeb Singh, was sitting outside her house in Guru Nanak Colony on the Mubarikpur-Ramgarh road on February 12 when she was shot at. She later succumbed to her injuries in PGI. Police had arrested one relative, Subhash, from the side of victim’s daughter’s in-laws.
The youths have been identified as Akshay and Sunil Kumar from Hisar, and Naresh Kumar from Jind. Mohali SSP Sandeep Garg said one of the youths has sustained three bullet injuries while the other two have sustained two bullet injuries each.
The police have seized a pistol, a few empty shells and a motorcycle. A forensic team reached the spot and collected samples.
