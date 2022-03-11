3 held for attack on lawyers, friends

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 10

Three persons have been arrested in connection with an attack on lawyers and their friends during a birthday party at a resort on the Morni road near Nada village on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

The suspects have been identified as Karan Sharma, a native of Ludhiana and currently residing in Sector 23, Shivam Sharma, a native of Jalandhar and currently residing in Raipur Khurd in Chandimandir, and Manav Narula, a resident of Sector 19. They are aged between 21 and 25.

The key suspect, Abhinav, the owner of the resort, is yet to be arrested.

The complainant, Gaurav Sikri, a lawyer and resident of Sector 11, had told the police that Abhinav, the owner of the resort where he was hosting his birthday party, and his friends and bouncers attacked their group with sticks and iron rods.

“They saved their lives by running away,” he alleged, adding that the suspects also snatched a gold chain from them during the attack.

A case was registered against the resort owner and Harpal, a bouncer. —