3 held for carjacking, snatchings in Mohali

Mohali, April 22

The police have arrested three youths, residents of Fatehgarh Sahib, for their involvement in two carjacking incidents, among other crimes in the Mohali area in one month.

Police officials said the suspects, identified as Harwinder Singh, Manvinder Singh and Kamalpreet Singh, were involved in multiple cases of snatching and carjacking, adding that they were arrested near Landran on April 18. The police said the suspects were previously booked for cases of snatching at different police stations.

The police said Harwinder Singh had snatched gold ornaments from a woman at gunpoint after he entered her house at his own village at Fatehgarh Sahib on October 20, 2021. He was sentenced to five years in jail. Kamalpreet was arrested in an NDPS Act case in 2021 and served two years in the Nabha jail. For two months, the trio were staying in rented accommodation at Phase 5, adding that they had committed snatching during this time.

Police officials said on March 15, Harwinder and Kamalpreet stole a bike from a gurdwara and used it in an ATM break bid at Bassi Pathana. They added that as the alarm set off, the duo fled before breaking the ATM and taking the cash away. A case of theft was registered against them in Bassi Pathana on April 16.

Mohali SSP Dr Sandeep Garg said, “On April 22, Harvinder and Kamalpreet Singh hired a taxi from the Chandigarh railway station to CGC Landran and carjacked the cab driver near Sector 86. A snatching and case of the Arms Act were registered at the Sohana police station.”

“On April 10, Harwinder and Manvinder hired a taxi near Singh Shaheedan Gurdwara. They carjacked this cab driver too, near Sector 98. A case was registered at the Sohana police station on April 10.”

The same day, around 7 pm using the stolen car, the suspects tried to rob an extension counter of a branch in Bassi Pathana at gunpoint. A female employee threw the keys to the safe below the counter to avert the robbery. The police said the suspects snatched three mobiles from the employees and fled.

A case under Section 379B was registered at the Bassi Pathana police station on April 13.

The police said two stolen taxis, one of which was dumped near the Bhakra Canal in Jandali village, a pistol, a dummy pistol, three live rounds, a phone, an ATM card, and a stolen number plate that was used in a stolen car, were recovered from the suspects.

Mohali CIA Staff Incharge Harminder Singh said a case of snatching and the Arms Act was registered against the suspects at the Sadar Kharar police station on April 18. He said the suspects were produced in court and sent to police remand for five days.

