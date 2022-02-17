3 held for delivery boy's murder

Mohali, February 16
The police have arrested three suspects in the murder case of a 27-year-old resident of Sector 52. Lalit, a delivery boy with a grocery chain was found dead at the back of Gurdwara Amb Sahib on February 7. A case of hit-and-run was registered at the Phase-8 police station.
The father of the deceased had claimed it to be a murder. During investigation, it was found that the deceased’s neighbour, Dillip, along with Johny and Ravi, had consumed liquor with Lalit. Later, they strangled him to death, threw the body on the road and ran over it with Dillip’s car.
Phase-8 SHO Ajitesh Kaushal said, “Prime accused Dillip suspected that Lalit had an extramarital affair with his wife. He planned the conspiracy, intoxicated him and strangled him to death. He ran his car over the body to pass off the murder as a hit-and-run case.”
The police said Sections 302 and 120-B of the IPC were added to the FIR registered at the Phase-8 police station. The suspects were produced before the court that sent them to five-day police remand.
