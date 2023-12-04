3 held for theft at Sec 22 mobile store

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 3

Three persons have been arrested for a theft at a mobile store in Sector 22 and 90 mobile phones, two laptops and three smart watches recovered from them. They broke into the store in the wee hours of Saturday.

During investigation, a team of District Crime Cell (DCC) nabbed the three suspects at a checkpoint near the Grain Market chowk in Sector 39. They were in a car.

The three have been identified as Chandan Singh, alias Chandu (35); Bhupinder Singh, alias Vijay (28); and Gurjeet Singh (33), all residents of Kharar.

The police said 90 mobile phones of various brands and other valuables stolen from the mobile store were recovered from the suspects.

Chandan disclosed that he used to work with the complainant, Abhishek, at the mobile market. Both worked together for around four years. After some disagreement between the two, he was ousted from the business. He stole the phones to take revenge on Abhishek.