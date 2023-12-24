3 held with 93 stolen phones

Chandigarh: The police have arrested three persons and recovered 93 stolen mobile phones from their possession. The suspects, identified as Satnam Singh (27) of Ghanauli, Ropar, Charanjiv Arora (36) of Moga and Manpreet (27) of Balongi, have been booked under Sections 379-A and 411 of the IPC at Sector 34 police station. They were produced before a local court, which sent them to judicial custody. The police said Satnam and Manpreet used to snatch mobile phones and sell these at Charanjiv’s shop. tns
Man arrested under Arms Act
Chandigarh: The police have arrested a Sector 26 resident, Imtiaz (21), and recovered a banned knife from his possession from near Daria village. A case under the Arms Act has been registered at Industrial Area police station. tns
Newborn found dead in Sec 43
Chandigarh: A case has been lodged against an unidentified person after the body of a newborn was found in a public toilet near the ISBT, Sector 43. A case under Sections 317 and 34 of the IPC was registered at Sector 36 police station. tns
Rs 60 lakh seized from jeep
Mohali: The police seized Rs 60 lakh “unaccounted money” from Rajpura resident Arun who was travelling in a jeep near Singh Shaheedan Gurdwara. “He claimed the money was meant for a scrap deal. But there was no document supporting his claim. We have intimated the IT Department for further action,” said an Aerocity police station official. TNS
Man held with 52-gm heroin
Mohali: The police have arrested a resident of Ajnala, Inderjit Singh, alias Babbu, and seized 52 gm of heroin from his possession. The suspect was arrested from near PTL chowk here.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Vessel with 21 Indians hit by ‘drone’ off Gujarat, crew safe
Was ferrying oil, attack causes fire | Navy, Coast Guard sen...
Working with France for early resolution, says Embassy after flight with 300 Indians grounded
Most from Gujarat, Punjab
Only vehicles with GPS to ferry minor minerals: National Green Tribunal
Directions issued during hearing on illegal mining in Araval...
Job, relief for kin of 3 civilians killed in Poonch; Army says probe underway
Net off in Rajouri, Poonch as search op enters Day 3
43K calls from jail, Punjab Police want AIG suspended for ‘lapses’
Record 696 phones seized in Ferozepur jail this year