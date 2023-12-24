3 held with 93 stolen phones

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The police have arrested three persons and recovered 93 stolen mobile phones from their possession. The suspects, identified as Satnam Singh (27) of Ghanauli, Ropar, Charanjiv Arora (36) of Moga and Manpreet (27) of Balongi, have been booked under Sections 379-A and 411 of the IPC at Sector 34 police station. They were produced before a local court, which sent them to judicial custody. The police said Satnam and Manpreet used to snatch mobile phones and sell these at Charanjiv’s shop. tns

Man arrested under Arms Act

Chandigarh: The police have arrested a Sector 26 resident, Imtiaz (21), and recovered a banned knife from his possession from near Daria village. A case under the Arms Act has been registered at Industrial Area police station. tns

Newborn found dead in Sec 43

Chandigarh: A case has been lodged against an unidentified person after the body of a newborn was found in a public toilet near the ISBT, Sector 43. A case under Sections 317 and 34 of the IPC was registered at Sector 36 police station. tns

Rs 60 lakh seized from jeep

Mohali: The police seized Rs 60 lakh “unaccounted money” from Rajpura resident Arun who was travelling in a jeep near Singh Shaheedan Gurdwara. “He claimed the money was meant for a scrap deal. But there was no document supporting his claim. We have intimated the IT Department for further action,” said an Aerocity police station official. TNS

Man held with 52-gm heroin

Mohali: The police have arrested a resident of Ajnala, Inderjit Singh, alias Babbu, and seized 52 gm of heroin from his possession. The suspect was arrested from near PTL chowk here.

