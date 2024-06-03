3 hurt as 2 cars ram into stationary truck

Mohali, June 2
Two persons were injured after their car rammed into a truck, which was not removed from the flyover near Daun after it caught fire in an accident on Saturday night.
Road users and local residents criticised the traffic police for not removing a truck involved in the accident for more than 24 hours from the busy national highway, which led to two accidents within 24 hours. Traffic remained chaotic on the flyover for more than an hour after the second mishap around 8 pm as the police hurriedly barricaded the area.
The car, which bore a Chandigarh registration number, was badly damaged in the accident. The victims were rushed to the hospital.
A policeman was seriously injured on Saturday night after his car rammed into the same truck on the flyover. The truck caught fire. Fire engines had to be pressed into service to douse the flames.
