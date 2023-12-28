3 illegal structures razed

Dera Bassi, December 27

The Dera Bassi Municipal Council on Wednesday launched a campaign against illegal colonies in the area and demolished three illegal constructions. Illegal industrial units being set up on agricultural land at village Saidpura were also demolished by the officials.

As per sources, several industrial plots, reportedly without MC permission, are being sold illegaly on Barwala Road, Gulabgarh-Behra Road and Dera Bassi to Jiuli road. Residents said agricultural fields are being turned into industrial plots to earn huge profits by cheating government of crores of rupees.

Municipal Council Executive Officer Varinder Jain said notices were issued regarding various colonies. After the expiry of the notice period, three factories in fields of Saidpura were demolished today. — TNS

Activists up in arms

Activists of Gaushala in Phase-1 blocked road and raised slogans against PUDA and state govt for razing the boundary wall of a gaushala alleging encroachment. The team of officials had demolished a wall with a JCB machine. However, on seeing the crowd at the spot, they returned

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Dera Bassi