3 immigration firms booked

Chandigarh, June 7
Continuing its campaign against the immigration consultants for duping people on the pretext of sending them abroad, the police here have registered three cheating cases.
Complainant Surinder Kumar of Fazilka has alleged that M/S Canadian West Consultancy in Sector 8 cheated him of Rs 3.31 lakh. Another case has been registered on the complaint of Manohar Lal of Jalandhar against M/s Smart Visa Point, Sector 8, for allegedly cheating him of Rs 51,500. In the third incident,
Amandeep Singh of Kharar had alleged that he along with some others were duped of Rs 9 lakh by Vast Visa Immigration, Sector 17.
