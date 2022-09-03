3 injured as speeding BMW car rams into tree in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Chandigarh, September 3

Three men were injured when a speeding car banged into a tree at the Sector 19-27-28-7 rotary on Madhya Marg in the wee hours of Saturday.

Eyewitnesses said the BMW driver coming from the Transport light point failed to manoeuvre the turn around the rotary and hit the roadside tree at around 4.45am.

The driver and two other occupants of the car received minor injuries as the airbags minimised the effect, said an eyewitness.

"As the car moved towards the rotary, a loud screeching sound of the tyres was heard that alerted us. Within seconds, it collided with a tree. Police would be able to say whether the occupants were drunk. Their relative soon picked them up. Cops have noted the car details," he said.