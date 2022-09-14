3 jail inmates caught with drugs, phones

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 13

Drugs and four mobile phones were recovered from three Burail jail inmates on Monday. In a complaint, the Additional Jail Superintendent stated that Warder Jasminder Singh saw Paramjit Singh, an inmate, on the terrace of a ward and informed about this to Head Warder Rakesh Kumar. The latter, along with other jail staff, reached there and found two other inmates, named Atul and Kuldeep, at the rear of the ward.

Officials said on search, two Nokia mobile phones and 2.87 gm of charas were recovered from Paramjit, while a mobile phone and 15.85 gm of ganja were recovered from Kuldeep. Atul’s frisking led to the recovery of a mobile phone and 1.84 gm of opium.

A case has been registered against them at the Sector 49 police station.