3 juveniles acquitted in Dadu Majra murder case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 2

Additional Sessions Judge Jaibir Singh has acquitted three juveniles arrested in a murder case registered four years ago after the prosecution failed to prove charges. A case was registered on the complaint of Sanju of Dadu Majra Colony in Chandigarh. He had alleged that some persons stabbed his friend Karan to death.

Sanju told the police that he worked in a Sector 34 courier company as housekeeper. On September 17, 2020, after getting a hair-cut, he was sitting under a tree when a person with his friend Karan arrived there on a scooter. His two other friends also joined them.

Thereafter, all five of them went to a nearby park. During walk, Karan noticed a person coming towards him and went to other side of the park after scaling the wall. Later, they heard some commotion. When they looked on the other side of the wall, they saw three boys beating Karan. One them was holding a sharp knife-like weapon in his hand while his two accomplices caught hold of Karan. When they raised an alarm, the three boys fled from the spot and Karan fell on the ground. When they came near Karan, they saw a deep cut under his neck from which blood was oozing out.

They rushed Karan to a hospital where a doctor declared him brought dead. Amit Kumar Khairwal, counsel of the juveniles, said the accused were falsely framed in the case. Khairwal argued that there were many contradictions in statements of the prosecution witnesses.

The public prosecutor said the prosecution had proved the case beyond a shadow of doubt. After hearing arguments, the court acquitted the accused juveniles. Earlier, the court had acquitted another accused person identified as Harish Kumar in the case.