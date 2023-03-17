3 lives snuffed out in Mohali accidents

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 16

Three persons lost their lives in separate road accidents in the district during the past 24 hours.

In a hit-and-run, Harshdeep Singh (20) was killed when the motorcycle he was riding was allegedly hit from the rear side by an unidentified biker.

In his statement to the police, Gurjinder Singh, the victim’s father, said they, along with another relative Surjit Singh, had gone to Gurudwara Singh Shaheedan and were returning around 5.15 pm. He said his son was going ahead on a motorcycle alone while he was following him on another bike with Surjit Singh. He said when they reached near Sector 80, a rashly driven bike went past them and hit Harshdeep’s bike. He said his son sustained injuries and was taken to a hospital from where he was referred to the PGI. Harshdeep died on the way.

The police have registered a case against the unidentified biker.

In the second incident, Kundan Kumar (23), who played trumpet for a local musical band, died when he was allegedly hit by a recklessly driven milk delivery van on way to Bar Majra near Phase VI. The victim was walking along the road with his cousin when the van hit him, killing him on the spot. The body has been kept at the mortuary of the Civil Hospital. The driver of the milk van, identified as Shiv Kumar, had been arrested, said ASI Narinder Kumar, incharge, Phase VI police post.

In the third accident, a biker died on being hit by an unidentified vehicle in Dera Bassi. The identity of the victim was yet to be ascertained. Sub-Inspector Kuldeep Kumar, SHO, Dera Bassi police station, said the body had been kept at the Civil Hospital for identification purpose.