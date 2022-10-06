3 lives snuffed out in Mohali hit-&-run cases

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 5

Three youths died in separate hit-and-run incidents here.

A 20-year-old BCA student of Chandigarh University died after a car hit him head on near the Amartex light point in the Industrial Area, Phase 8, around 2.30 am on Wednesday.

Anantpratap Singh of UP, the victim, was waiting for his friend at the light point when a speeding car rammed into him. The victim was rushed to the Phase 6 Civil Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The car driver fled the spot, leaving the vehicle behind.

In another incident, two Banur youths, Harvir Singh, 19, and Gurpreet Singh, 25, died after an unidentified jeep hit their bike on the Landran-Banur road around 2 pm on Tuesday.

The deceased, both construction workers, were on their way to Mohali to buy some goods. The Bolero driver sped away, but passersby noted down its registration number.

The Phase 1 police have registered a case and begun an investigation.

