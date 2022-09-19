Chandigarh, September 19
Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav on Monday said that on the directions of CM Bhagwant Mann, a three-member all-women SIT would investigate the Chandigarh University video leak case.
The team will probe the allegations that objectionable videos of several women students had been recorded by a hosteller.
Yadav said the SIT would work under the supervision of senior IPS officer Gurpreet Deo.
Yadav thanked the Himachal Pradesh DGP for the “excellent cooperation” provided to Punjab Police
He said electronic devices had been seized and sent for forensic examination.
The top cop said the SIT would go to the bottom of the conspiracy and those involved would not be spared.
The DGP appealed to all to maintain peace and harmony and stay away from rumours.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3-member all-women SIT to investigate Chandigarh University video leak case
DGP Gaurav Yadav says the team will work under the supervisi...
Protest at Chandigarh University over objectionable videos abates; girl-hostellers leave for home; no teaching till Sept 24
A committee, including students, university officials, admin...
Know more about the accused in Chandigarh University video leak case
The 23-year-old is a school dropout
Was Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann deplaned at Frankfurt airport in 'inebriated' condition? AAP trashes claims
The state government officials have been claiming that the C...
Enforcement Directorate summons AAP leader Durgesh Pathak for questioning in Delhi Excise policy case
Manish Sisodia says Pathak has got nothing to do with the ex...