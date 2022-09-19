3-member all-women SIT to investigate Chandigarh University video leak case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 19

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav on Monday said that on the directions of CM Bhagwant Mann, a three-member all-women SIT would investigate the Chandigarh University video leak case.

The team will probe the allegations that objectionable videos of several women students had been recorded by a hosteller.

Yadav said the SIT would work under the supervision of senior IPS officer Gurpreet Deo.

Yadav thanked the Himachal Pradesh DGP for the “excellent cooperation” provided to Punjab Police

He said electronic devices had been seized and sent for forensic examination.

The top cop said the SIT would go to the bottom of the conspiracy and those involved would not be spared.

The DGP appealed to all to maintain peace and harmony and stay away from rumours.