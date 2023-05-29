3 members of Jassi gang nabbed

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 28

Three members of the Jaspreet Singh, alias Jassi, gang, who were in the city to eliminate a club owner, were arrested along with sophisticated pistols and cartridges near a night club in Sector 26. They were nabbed by a team of Operations Cell, led by Inspector Amanjot Singh.

Jaspreet and gangster Jaipal Singh Bhullar, who had rewards for their arrest, were killed in an encounter with the STF of the West Bengal police in Kolkata in 2021.

Jaspreet’s gang is now being operated by his brother, Gurjant Singh, alias Janta, who is in Australia at present.

The police said two suspects, identified as Vikram, alias Golu (21), a native of Sonepat district, and Shamsher Singh, alias Preet (26), from Ludhiana district, were nabbed outside a club during Friday night.

One .32-bore automatic pistol, one .30-bore semi-automatic pistol and 14 live cartridges were recovered from them. The Sector 26 police registered a case under the Arms Act and started investigation.

During the course of investigation, another gang member, Ranbir Singh, alias Kaka, a native of Barnala district, was nabbed with one .32-bore semi-automatic pistol and four live cartridges. A police official said the suspects were here to eliminate a club owner. “The suspects had also done a recce of the club during the night of May 19 and 21,” said the police official.

The police have obtained the footage of the CCTV cameras installed outside the club, in which the suspects, with faces covered, are seen conducting a recce.

According to the police, all suspects have a criminal past. Three cases, two of carjacking and one of murder, have been registered against Golu in Haryana. Shamsher is already booked in two cases of assault and Ranbir in one assault case.

