3 men found dead as car missing since July 8 located in rivulet near Chandigarh's Dadumajra

Mohali, July 11

Three men were found dead as a car missing since July 8 was found in a rivulet near Dadumajra on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Bhagomajra resident Harpreet Singh, 36; Kharar resident Harjit Singh, 45; and Una resident Gurpreet Singh, 25.

They were missing since July 8 and a missing persons report was filed at Gharuan police post.

The deceased's family told cops that the three friends had gone for sightseeing in Mullanpur and Siswan area around 6pm. The car was owned by Harjit Singh.

According to the cops, the car went missing near Maloya and was found in a rivulet in Dadumajra on Tuesday morning.

The bodies were found further ahead alongside the rivulet at Togan village.

The bodies are being handed over to the kin of the deceased, said Gharaun police post incharge Simran Singh.

