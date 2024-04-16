3 months on, two arrested for theft at Chandimandir shrine

Panchkula, April 15
The police have arrested two youths for a theft at the Chandimandir temple in January this year.
The suspects have been identified as Sukha (25), alias Beparwah, and Golu (24), both residents of Bangala Colony in Mohali.
During a press conference today, ACP (Crime) Arvind Kamboj said a team led by Inspector Nirmal Singh, incharge, Detective Staff, arrested the two suspects in connection with the theft at the temple.
The temple management board had reported on January 11 that two unidentified persons had stolen jewellery and other items from the shrine premises. The thieves, they said, had taken away items, including jewellery, donation boxes, gold coins and silver lamp. Officials said the police then checked the CCTV footage to zero in on the perpetrators of the theft.
A few jewellery items have been recovered from the suspects.
ACP Kamboj said Sukha and Golu were accused in four to five other cases of theft registered in Himachal Pradesh.
