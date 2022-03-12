3 more cases filed against immigration consultant

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 11

The police have registered three more cases against an immigration consultant for allegedly duping people of Rs23 lakh on the pretext of providing them visa. Suspect Kuldeep Gill, owner of an immigration firm, Quicknoxx Solutions, Sector 22, has been arrested by the police. According to the police, complainant Rahul Rana of Hoshiarpur alleged that Kuldeep duped him of Rs1.46 lakh on the pretext of providing him visa to Canada. In another complaint, a woman of Sonipat alleged that Kuldeep and other employees of the company duped her and her friends of Rs18.38 lakh on the pretext of sending them to Canada. Surinder Singh, another complainant from Kaithal, alleged that he was duped of Rs3.28 lakh. All three cases have been registered at the Sector 17 police station. —