3 more held for attack on NSUI members

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 8

Three more persons have been arrested by the Chandigarh Police for attacking four students of SD College, Sector 32, who are members of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI).

The suspects have been identified as Tushar Mehra (19), Saurabh Sharma (22) and Kamalpreet, alias Monty (23), all students of SD College. They were later released on bail. Earlier, the police had arrested Aman Malik (21) in the case.

The complainant, Hemant Kumar, a resident of Sector 63, had reported that he, along with his friends Sehaj, Deepanshu, Sidhant, Shubham, Abhishek, Uday Rana and Jai Bhagwan, all NSUI supporters, were returning after having dinner around 1.10 am on September 6. On their way to drop Deepanshu at his house in Sector 49, they stopped at an open ground near a school.

The suspects, identified as Aman Malik, Saurabh Sharma, Tushar Mehra, Kamal, alias Monty, Jashan Shergill and others, members of the Sanatan Dharam College Union (SDCU), reached there and allegedly attacked the complainant and his friends.