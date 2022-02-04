3 more succumb in Chandigarh, 290 test Covid +ve

Chandigarh, February 3

The city recorded three deaths and 290 fresh cases of Covid on Thursday. The positivity rate stood at 6.87 per cent. A man (97) from Sector 22, a case of diabetes mellitus and hypertension, died at the GMSH-16. A woman (76) from Ram Darbar, a case of hypertension and bilateral pneumonia, died at Mukat Hospital. A woman (95) from Maloya succumbed to the virus at the PGI. They all were vaccinated TNS

1 dies in Mohali, 245 taken ill

Mohali: One more person succumbed to Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 1,129 in the district. A 75-year-old man of Dera Bassi died at the GMCH-32 in Chandigarh. He was comorbid and was not vaccinated against the virus. The district witnessed 245 fresh cases. Seven cases were from Banur, eight each from Boothgarh and Kurali, 10 from Lalru, 14 from Dera Bassi, 16 from Gharuan, 55 from Dhakoli, 41 from Kharar and 86 from the Mohali (Urban) area. TNS

187 cases in Panchkula



Panchkula: The district reported 187 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, taking the overall tally to 43,261. The death count remained at 403. Meanwhile, the number of persons recovering from the disease rose to 42,134 and the active caseload came down to 724. TNS