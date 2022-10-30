3 mowed down at Jhanjheri village

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 29

A speeding car mowed down two women and a child at Jhanjheri village, near Landran, in the wee hours today. The victims, identified as Manpreet Kaur (28) of Seuna, Patiala; Gurdeep Kaur (30) of Chunni Khurd and her son Sahajprit Singh (5), died on the spot.

A roadside eatery worker heard a loud noise of a vehicle hitting something around 12:30 am. When he came out, he saw the victims lying on the road and a vehicle fleeing the spot.

The police said one woman was lying on one side of the road and the other, along with her child, on the other side. The incident took place on a straight stretch of road near a market area.

Majaat SHO Kamal Taneja said, “In preliminary investigation, it appears to be a hit-and-run case. Blood-soaked bodies were found on the road. There were blood stains on the road also. We questioned people present at the spot. The unidentified vehicle driver fled the spot after the accident.”

The police said both women were close friends and stayed together in a house. Their family members told the police that they slept together but found the three missing around 4 am. After the family members realised that they had left home without informing anyone in the house, they began a search for them.

The police said CCTV footage showed the women and the child were going from Chunni to Landran. They were scanning the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area. The police shifted the bodies to the mortuary of the GMCH-32. A case under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC has been registered against unidentified driver at the Majaat police post.