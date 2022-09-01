3 new-look small rotaries come up in Chandigarh to ease impact

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, August 31

With an aim to reduce the impact on vehicles crashing into rotaries, three new small roundabouts are being built and remodelled in the city.

According to the Municipal Corporation, the small rotaries are located in Sectors 49, 50 and 51. “These are being built as per city’s Road Safety Council recommendations,” said an MC officer.

The civic body, under the pilot project, has already changed the structure of six existing chowks in a similar fashion in the city.

The height of the six roundabouts remodelled recently by the UT had been kept at 2 feet and 3 inches, while 6-foot-wide paver blocks circumvent the peripheral area of the roundabouts. To make the rotaries visible, reflectors have been put up. Besides, road berms have been painted in yellow-black pattern.

An MC officer of the Road Wing said: “The peripheral area of the chowk will slow down the speed of the vehicle on impact and save it from further hitting the chowk wall. It will save fatalities and cause lesser damage to the rounabouts in case of drunk or rash driving, especially at night hours. It will also prevent two-wheelers from getting sandwiched between the roundabout and bigger vehicles in the event of an accident.”

Road safety expert Navdeep Asija said: “This new model of chowks will help reduce fatalities on roads. This is the need of the hour.”

However, Harman Singh Sidhu, founder of NGO ArriveSafe, said: “Before going ahead with remodelling of more chowks, the authorities should see the result of the six remodelled chowks. They should assess visibility of chowks during winter and whether these really help reduce the impact during road accidents. It needs to be analysed first.”

Meanwhile, MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra said: “The junctions are being remodelled as per UT Chief Architect’s approval, which is in sync with the suggestions of the Road Safety Council.”

Ensuring motor safety during accidents

Peripheral area is intended to slow down speed of the vehicle and reduce intensity of impact on chowk wall

Will prevent two-wheelers from getting sandwiched between roundabout & four-wheelers in case of mishap

Will lead to fewer fatalities, lesser damage to vehicles/rotaries