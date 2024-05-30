3 of Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Chandigarh Police net

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 29

The UT police have arrested three members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, including one who had been in Mumbai 11 days before gunshots were fired outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence.

Sources in the crime branch said among those arrested was Javed Jhinjha (27), a Fazilka resident who along with his associates had visited Mumbai on March 31. The sources said Jhinjha, a close aide and former schoolmate of Bishnoi, had then stayed in Mumbai till April 3. On April 14, gunshots were fired outside Salman Khan’s house.

The police are currently questioning Jhinjha regarding his visit to Mumbai. “We are investigating whether he had any role in the firing incident. Meanwhile, the four others who accompanied Jhinjha to Mumbai will also be questioned,” said a police official.

Two men on motorcycles had fired multiple rounds outside Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai’s Bandra in the early morning of April 14. The accused, who were wearing helmets and fled on their bikes, were later apprehended.

The crime branch also suspects that Jhinjha circulated money extorted from businessmen, restaurant and club owners, builders, etc, through various means, including hawala and cryptocurrency. “We are scrutinising various bank accounts and investigating the money trail,” said a police official.

The other two arrested gang members are Ravinder Singh (40) of Dadu Majra and Karan Kapoor (40) of Mohali resident.

