3 of family booked for attacking relatives over property dispute in Kalka

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, February 26

A man and his father were injured when they were attacked over a property dispute in Kalka yesterday.

The victims have been identified as Sourav Yadav (34), who lives at Dhobi Mohalla of Kalka, and his father Pramod Kumar.

While leaving his house to drop his daughter at her school, Sourav saw Arun Kumar, the suspect, carrying a screwdriver. As the complainant passed by, the suspect hurled abuses at him.

“When I objected, he (Arun) attacked me with the screwdriver. His father Umesh Kumar Yadav and mother Kiran Yadav also attacked me with bricks. When my father Pramod Kumar tried to rescue me, Umesh threw a brick at him. Meanwhile, Arun went inside his house and brought a scissor to attack me. He also threatened to kill me. I snatched the scissor from him to save myself,” stated the complainant.

The victim and his father underwent treatment at the subdivisional hospital in Kalka. A case was registered against Arun, Umesh and Kiran. —