3 of Sukha Dunneke gang in police net, arms ammo seized

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 21

The police have arrested three key operatives associated with a gang.

The suspects have been identified as Vishal Singh of Muktsar Sahib, Ranvir Singh of Barnala and Monu Kumar, alias Monu Gujjar, of Patiala. The police also recovered a .32 bore pistol and eight live rounds from the possession of Vishal and another .32 bore pistol and four live rounds from Monu Gujjar.

The State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Mohali, received a tip-off about some members of the Canada-based gangster Sukha Dunneke’s group extorting money from businessmen and influential persons in Punjab, thus operating an extortion module in the state. Along with it, members of the gang were allegedly supplying illegal arms and ammunition to their further associates with an aim to execute target killings in the name of the gang following which a case under the Arms Act was registered.

Acting swiftly, a team of the SSOC nabbed the suspects. During preliminary interrogation of the suspects, it came to light that Vishal had come in contact with gangster Dunneke in 2020 and was now working for the gang.

Many criminal cases of extortion, murder and attempt to murder have been registered against Dunneke in various police stations of the state.

Vishal has been actively working for the gang for the past two to three years and has retrieved two heavy consignments of illegal arms and ammunition from Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra-based smugglers while being working on the directions of Dunneke, the police claimed. The illegal arms and ammunition were further supplied to other gang members and their associates in Punjab, who, in order to extort money, threatened influential persons and businessman in the state and were active in the Muktsar Sahib area. Cases of extortion have also been registered against member of the Dunneke gang at the Muktsar Sahib police station.

The police said since 2021, Vishal was acting as an arsenal for keeping illegal arms and ammunition of the gang.

Further interrogation of the other suspects revealed that in September this year, Dunneke tasked Vishal to execute a target killing in SBS Nagar district. Vishal introduced his associates Ranvir Singh and Monu Kumar, alias Gujjar, to Sukha Dunneke and they joined in the planning to execute the target killing.

The suspects have criminal background. While Vishal and Ranvir have cases of attempt to murder registered against them, Monu Kumar is a proclaimed offender in case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. He also has cases of murder, kidnapping and robbery registered against him.

The State Special Operation Cell, Mohali, is on the hunt of the other members of the module.

#Barnala #Mohali #Muktsar