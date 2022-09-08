3 offering shipping service held for duping Chandigarh resident, 2 cars seized

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 7

Three suspects, arrested for cheating people by taking away cars booked for transportation from one city to another, have been brought on production warrant by the Chandigarh police from Faridabad in connection with a case of duping a city resident.

The suspects have been identified as Sumit Chaurasia (20) and Ravi Tandon (33), both Delhi residents; and Sanjiv Deshwal (31), a resident of Sonepat. Tandon is an MBA graduate.

In his complaint, Sector 21 resident Robin had claimed he had hired the services of the suspects through Just Dial to ship his Seltos car from Chandigarh to Mumbai and made a payment of Rs 15,000 in this regard. The car was picked up from his house on August 21 and he was promised it would be delivered in Mumbai by August 25. However, when the complainant tried calling them up to know the status of the shipment, the mobile phones provided by the suspects remained unreachable. The complainant went to the address of the Mumbai office provided by the suspects and found it to be a sealed residential building.

He approached the police and a case was registered. During investigation, the police identified one of the suspects as Sumit, who along with his two associates had already been arrested by the Faridabad police.

The UT police have now brought the suspects on production warrant and recovered the car. Another car, a Verna, belonging to a Kalka resident has also been recovered from the suspects. He had also been duped in a similar fashion.

