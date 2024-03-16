3 operatives of gangsters Goldy Brar, Rohit Godara arrested in Punjab's Zirakpur

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 16

The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of the Punjab Police arrested three operatives of Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara of the Lawrance Bishnoi gang from Zirakpur.

Those arrested have been identified as Ajay Singh alias Ajaypal and Ankit, both residents of Bhiwani in Haryana; and Lakhwinder Singh alias Lucky, a resident of AKS Colony in Zirakpur. Ankit has a criminal background with the involvement in cases of heinous crimes including murder, attempt to murder, extortion and the Arms Act registered in Haryana.

Police have also seized two .32 calibre pistols along with 11 live cartridges from their possession and impounded their car.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said acting on the information, AGTF teams headed by ADGP Promod Ban under the supervision of AIG Gurmeet Singh Chauhan and AIG Sandeep Goel followed the trail of the trio accused and arrested them from a flat located near Airport Road in Zirakpur.

The accused, who were operating on the instructions of foreign-based absconding gangsters Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara of the Lawrance Bishnoi gang, were conducting recce and gathering other relevant information as they were tasked to execute target killings of rival gangsters.

ADGP Ban said Ankit along with his associates committed the broad daylight murder of rival gangster Jai Kumar alias Bhadar— a history-sheeter, who had more than 27 criminal cases of heinous crimes on him.

Ankit killed him on November 6, 2023, and was on the run ever since. The Haryana Police had also offered a reward for his arrest. Ajay and Ankit had also made unsuccessful attempts to execute target killings in Rajasthan.

A case was registered against the accused under Section 120-B of the IPC and Sections 25(6) and 25(7) of the Arms Act at the State Crime police station State in Mohali on March 15.

