3 political activists go into Chandigarh Congress fold

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 17

Three political activists along with their supporters today joined the city Congress at the party office in Sector 35.

Master TR Hiteshi, an employee leader president of an NGO, Samajik Chetna Manch, along with Amit Lahoria and Babita joined the party in the presence of former Union Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal and city Congress president HS Lucky.

Prominent among those who joined the party today included Rahat, Rinku, Arun, Sanjay, Ajitesh, Amit Pohal and Nikhil.

The Congress stated that both Amit Lahoria and Babita contested the last Municipal Corporation election as independent candidates from ward numbers 26 and 28, respectively, and got a significant number of votes.

Welcoming the new members of the party, the city Congress president said they would be given important roles in the party to serve the people of the city.

