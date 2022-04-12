3 senior residents of PGI win laurels

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 11

Three senior resident doctors of rheumatology/internal medicine at the PGI won six prizes in a recently concluded clinical rheumatology conference at Hyderabad.

Dr Prateek Deo, senior resident, described the first case from India of a recently described disease-VEXAS Syndrome. Dr Jithin Mathew bagged the first prize for describing a case of infective sacroiliitis in a post-partum woman. Dr Chirag Kopp got the second prize in a quiz for trainees.

Three posters were awarded first prize on difficult cases of small vessel inflammation in brain and abdominal issues, an unusual case of vasculitis with optic neuritis and neurological deficits, and a case of backache with fever and joint pains.

More than 350 doctors from various parts of India practising rheumatology attended the event. Over 150 abstracts of interesting cases were submitted for this year's session. Such conferences helped widen the thought process of students and added new insights amongst doctors for managing both in-patient and outpatient departments. The ultimate aim of such discussions is to promote a better management of the patients with autoimmune rheumatic diseases.

The conference is held every three years and focused on highlighting interesting cases in rheumatology and promoting a case-based discussion of routine and difficult rheumatological cases.