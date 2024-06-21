3 shot at in a group clash over power outage in Mohali’s Kailon village

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 21

Three members of an extended family were shot at during a brawl between two groups over power outage in Kailon village on Thursday night.

Four to five gunshots were fired from a licensed weapon.

Lakhbir Singh and Satnam Singh took the gunshots in the chest while Harwinder Singh sustained an arm injury. All the victims have been admitted to the hospital.

Family members alleged that Parvinder Singh and Jungbahadur Singh fired gunshots near a transformer where the village residents had gathered to fix the problem. Due to the power outage, they could not identify other assailants.

As per the statement of victim Harwinder Singh, case of attempt to murder and Arms Act has been registered at the Sohana police station.

Harwinder Singh recently got married, and both the deceased had two children each.

