3 snatchers in net in Chandigarh; four cases cracked

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 16

Three snatchers, including two involved in three snatching incidents reported in the city in the last few days, have been arrested.

The police said two miscreants had been held for snatching Rs 600 and some documents from a shopkeeper in Sector 28. Complainant Rampal Sharma (62) alleged he went to his shop to clean it early morning on September 10 when three miscreants riding a scooter barged in and snatched Rs 600 from him, besides assaulting him.

A case was registered at Sector 26 police station. During the investigation, the accused, identified as Kuldeep (24), alias Munna, of Raipur Khurd, and Vishal (20), alias Nodi, of Maloya, were arrested. The third accused is absconding.

The police said Kuldeep was earlier arrested in two snatching cases registered against him in July 2022 and in January this year.

Meanwhile, the police nabbed a miscreant, identified as Deepak Kumar (21) of Khudda Jassu village, who had snatched a mobile phone from a person in Daria on September 13.

The police recovered five mobile phones snatched from different parts of the city and the scooter used in the crime. The scooter was stolen from Panchkula earlier this month. The police said another accused in the case, Nitin, alias Teera, was yet to be arrested.