3 suspects held for snatching in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, November 13
Three suspects have been arrested by the Chandigarh police for snatching a purse, mobile phone and a chain from a pedestrian.
Complainant Vishav Preet Singh, a resident of Sector 28, claimed he was having a walk on Saturday evening when three motorcycle-borne miscreants stopped him near the Sector 27/28 light point and snatched his purse containing Rs 500 in cash and documents, his mobile phone and a chain.
The victim raised the alarm, following which one of the suspects, identified as Abhishek Kohli (22), a resident of Kaimbwala, was nabbed from the scene. The police later arrested the other two — Rahul Yadav (20) and Deepak (28), both residents of Sector 20.
The snatched items and motorcycle used in the crime were also recovered. A case has been registered at the Sector 26 police station and investigation initiated. The suspects were produced in a local court today, which remanded them in judicial custody.
Co-accused nabbed
A co-accused in a snatching case earlier this month has been arrested. Aneesh Kumar (18), a resident of Dhanas, was arrested for snatching mobile phone and cash from a Palsora resident. His accomplice Wahid was arrested earlier.
