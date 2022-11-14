3 suspects held for snatching in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 13

Three suspects have been arrested by the Chandigarh police for snatching a purse, mobile phone and a chain from a pedestrian.

Complainant Vishav Preet Singh, a resident of Sector 28, claimed he was having a walk on Saturday evening when three motorcycle-borne miscreants stopped him near the Sector 27/28 light point and snatched his purse containing Rs 500 in cash and documents, his mobile phone and a chain.

The victim raised the alarm, following which one of the suspects, identified as Abhishek Kohli (22), a resident of Kaimbwala, was nabbed from the scene. The police later arrested the other two — Rahul Yadav (20) and Deepak (28), both residents of Sector 20.

The snatched items and motorcycle used in the crime were also recovered. A case has been registered at the Sector 26 police station and investigation initiated. The suspects were produced in a local court today, which remanded them in judicial custody.

Co-accused nabbed

A co-accused in a snatching case earlier this month has been arrested. Aneesh Kumar (18), a resident of Dhanas, was arrested for snatching mobile phone and cash from a Palsora resident. His accomplice Wahid was arrested earlier.