3 trees uprooted in Mohali's Phase-9, 10; traffic disrupted

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, September 25

Three trees were uprooted on Sunday morning on the Phase-9 and Phase-10 dividing roads near the PCA Stadium in Mohali.

An uprooted tree blocking the road in Mohali's Phase-9, 10.

Tribune photo: Pardeep Tewari

The traffic on the road came to a halt. The municipal corporation officials have reached the spot to clear the blockade.

An uprooted tree fell on a car in Mohali's Phase-9, 10. Tribune photo: Pardeep Tewari

Residents said overnight rain led to waterlogging on the inner roads here.