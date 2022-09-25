3 trees uprooted in Mohali's Phase-9, 10; traffic disrupted

Gaurav Kanthwal
Mohali, September 25
Three trees were uprooted on Sunday morning on the Phase-9 and Phase-10 dividing roads near the PCA Stadium in Mohali.
The traffic on the road came to a halt. The municipal corporation officials have reached the spot to clear the blockade.
Residents said overnight rain led to waterlogging on the inner roads here.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Deadlock ends as Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit agrees to call Assembly session on Sept 27
The third session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha will be called ...
Congress Legislative Party meeting at Rajasthan CM Gehlot’s residence today amid leadership change buzz
According to party sources, Sachin Pilot is the main contend...
'Mann ki Baat': Chandigarh airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh, says PM Modi
Urges people to celebrate the birth anniversary of martyr wi...
Russia major partner of India in many domains, discussed range of issues with Lavrov: Jaishankar
Jaishankar held bilateral meeting with Lavrov on the sidelin...
North Korea fires ballistic missile ahead of US Vice-President Harris visit
South Korea's military said it was a single, short-range bal...