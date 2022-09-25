3 Chandigarh students win INSPIRE awards

Chandigarh, September 24
Three students from city schools won INSPIRE Awards-MANAK for their unique innovative ideas in the 9th National-Level Exhibition and Project Competition held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.
Amandeep Singh from Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 35, was feted for “Smart Gas Stove”, Sachchit Kumar Sharma from KBDAV School, Sector 7, for “Drowning Warning Sensor” and Arryan Madhu Chitkara from Chitkara International School, Sector 25, for “Communicator Mask”.
The SCERT, Chandigarh, had selected five students in 2021 for participation in the competition and three of them made it to the top 60 students at national level.
The students were awarded with trophies and certificates by Dr Jitender Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.
