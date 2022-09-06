3 walk free in murder-bid case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 5

Jaibir Singh, Additional Sessions Judge, Chandigarh, acquitted three persons - Bittu, alias Labba, Inderjeet, alias Sunny, and Ravi, alias, Lotta, - in an attempt-to-murder case after the prosecution failed to prove charges against them.

On a complaint of a person, Rajat, the police registered an FIR against the accused for the commission of offence punishable under Sections 147, 148, 149, 365, 342, 307 and 506 of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at the Mauli Jagran police station.

Rajat, a resident of Maloya, told the police that he came to meet his uncle for some work at the Mauli Jagran Complex on October 21, 2019. After meeting him, he was returning to his house in Maloya around 10:30 pm. When he reached a nearby road between Mauli Complex and Rajiv Colony, near the fish market, Mauli Jagran, a constable, Ajay, met him. They started talking to each other.

In the meantime, a boy, Labbal, a resident of Rajiv Colony, Panchkula, along with 2-3 persons came there, and started abusing him alleging that he was a police informer.

When the constable left the spot, Labbal, along with his accomplices, started beating Rajat. The accused later took him to Rajiv Colony where they tied him with a rope and thrashed him. Labbal took out a pistol from his pocket and fired a shot in his mouth. When the gunshot missed, Labbal hit him on his face as well as nose. His accomplices also beat him up with sticks and rods on his legs and back.

The police arrested the accused and presented a challan against them before the court.

AS Gujral, advocate for the accused, argued that the police falsely implicated them.

After hearing the arguments, the court said: “In such circumstances, when the complainant and his uncle have not supported the case of the prosecution only on the basis of testimony of the official witnesses, which is not corroborated from any independent angle, the accused cannot be held guilty for commission of any offence for which charges were framed against them”.