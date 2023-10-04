Worker killed, 2 injured after booths collapse in Chandigarh’s Sector 33 market

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 4

A worker was killed and two others injured after two booths collapsed in Sector 33 market on Wednesday.

Three injured workers were taken to GMCH-32, where one Manchan Kumar (23) was declared brought dead by dcotors.

Another man is feared to be trapped under the debris.

According to an eyewitness, renovation work was going on in the booths. A café was to be built there. However, while drilling the building, its lantern collapsed all of a sudden.

“My grandfather and I pulled three workers from the debris. The fourth person is still trapped inside,” said the young eyewitness.

Fire officials said with the help of JCB, they are trying to find out if anyone else is still trapped inside.