3 years on, work on mini-secretariat, judicial complex in Panchkula hangs fire

Tribune News Service

Sanjay Bumbroo

Panchkula, March 26

The construction of judicial complex and mini-secretariat, announced by the state government more than three years ago, is yet to see the light of day despite the fact land and funds have been allocated for both the projects.

The mini-secretariat and judicial complex were proposed to be built in the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), Pinjore Urban Complex.

The state government had allotted 3.72 acres and 3.69 acres of land for the judicial complex and the mini-secretariat, respectively, in 2020 but the construction is yet to begin.

According to information received in an RTI reply, 3.72 acres of land had been allotted for judicial complex in Haryana Urban Development Authority, Pinjore Urban Complex, Sector 28, in Kalka subdivision, for which an amount of Rs 13.31 crore had been approved and the transfer of land has also been done.

Additional Chief Secretary, Homes, Jail, Criminal Investigation and Administration of Justice Department, had been handed over the land by the HSVP.

The Public Works Department had taken over the land and allotted a tender to a construction company to complete the construction work in 15 months from September 13, 2020. However, the work could not be started as the department had not issued a letter to start the work to the construction company.

Similarly, the construction work for mini-secretariat could not be started as the Public Works Department had no information about when to start the work and which company has been allotted the tender by HSVP.

It is pertinent to mention here that the judicial complex is currently functioning from the sub-yard of Kalka Market Committee and the general public as well as advocates have been facing problems due to the lack of space and adequate facilities. There is no proper parking space in the area, let alone room for lawyers’ chambers, litigant hall, Bar room or library.

Advocate Bansal, the president of Shivalik Vikas Manch, has issued legal notice to Chief Secretary, Government of Haryana, and Additional Chief Secretary, Haryana Public Works Department, to start the construction work and complete it within the stipulated time period.

Advocate serves legal notice

Advocate Bansal, the president of Shivalik Vikas Manch, has issued legal notice to Chief Secretary, Government of Haryana, and Additional Chief Secretary, Haryana Public Works Department, to start the construction work and complete it within the stipulated time period.